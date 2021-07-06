BlackRock Inc. Trims Position in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,385 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.34% of Caledonia Mining worth $9,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCL. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Caledonia Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $794,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 319.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCL stock opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.05. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $29.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Caledonia Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

