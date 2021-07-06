BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

NYSE MUA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.24. 37,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,770. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.18.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

