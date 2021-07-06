Blank Wallet Price Tops $0.62 (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 6th. During the last week, Blank Wallet has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001821 BTC on major exchanges. Blank Wallet has a market cap of $12.03 million and $436,176.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00045813 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00134532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00166242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,066.45 or 0.99994104 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.67 or 0.00935379 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

