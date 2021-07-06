Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.120-$1.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $250 million-$254.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.40 million.Blucora also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.500-$1.700 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BCOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blucora in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. Blucora has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $18.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1,725.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.65.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

