Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.500-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $855 million-$876 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $855.24 million.Blucora also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.120-$1.210 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCOR. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blucora in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of BCOR opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.61. Blucora has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $835.25 million, a PE ratio of -1,725.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.65.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Blucora had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

