BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,242 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,697 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.54% of BlueLinx worth $9,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXC. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 118.4% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 8,338.5% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 108,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 18.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price target on BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

In other news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 3,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $150,442.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,127 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,469.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Carol B. Yancey purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.88 per share, with a total value of $55,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,350 shares of company stock valued at $5,149,099. Company insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

BXC stock opened at $46.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.36 million, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.82. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $70.38.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $4.19. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 268.95% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

