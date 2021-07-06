Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$44.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BEI.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$41.00 to C$42.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$41.50 to C$42.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of TSE:BEI.UN traded up C$0.90 on Tuesday, reaching C$42.70. 208,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,905. The company has a market cap of C$2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.02. Boardwalk REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$25.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

