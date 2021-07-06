Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$41.85. Boardwalk REIT shares last traded at C$41.80, with a volume of 51,108 shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on BEI.UN shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$41.00 to C$42.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$41.50 to C$42.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.56.

The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$39.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a PE ratio of -8.60.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

