Bodycote (LON:BOY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 884 ($11.55). Bodycote shares last traded at GBX 876.50 ($11.45), with a volume of 156,057 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on BOY. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Bodycote from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 915 ($11.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Bodycote currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 731.43 ($9.56).

The stock has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,382.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 835.46.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

