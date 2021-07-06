Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.81 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) will post earnings of $4.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.38 to $5.24. Boise Cascade posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 465.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full-year earnings of $13.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.90 to $13.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boise Cascade.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

In other news, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $199,390.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,094.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $639,606.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,942.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,854 shares of company stock worth $994,992. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BCC opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.03. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $36.68 and a one year high of $78.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boise Cascade (BCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.