Boku’s (BOKU) “Top Pick” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Boku (LON:BOKU)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON BOKU remained flat at $GBX 176 ($2.30) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 368,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,742. The firm has a market cap of £520.33 million and a P/E ratio of -35.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 169.45. Boku has a 52-week low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 195 ($2.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

In related news, insider Richard Hargreaves sold 44,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.33), for a total transaction of £80,000.32 ($104,520.93).

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers payment solutions that delivers mobile payment acceptance across carrier billing and mobile wallets for consumers.

