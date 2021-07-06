Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.43

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.43 and last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 883 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.34.

BOLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bolt Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $522.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 22.58 and a quick ratio of 22.58.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.22). Equities research analysts predict that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.