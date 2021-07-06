BOMB (BOMB) Hits Market Cap of $1.07 Million

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00003438 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BOMB has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. BOMB has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $202,765.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,458.35 or 1.00074842 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00038933 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007700 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00010818 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00064934 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001037 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005661 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000120 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 905,693 coins and its circulating supply is 904,905 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

