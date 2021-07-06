Boralex (TSE:BLX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$39.20. Boralex shares last traded at C$38.85, with a volume of 103,492 shares traded.

BLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, CSFB set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Boralex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.55.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$37.60.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$206.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Boralex Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Boralex’s payout ratio is currently 141.63%.

About Boralex (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

