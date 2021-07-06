Brandon Zell Sells 3,338 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CAO Brandon Zell sold 3,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $147,840.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of WORK stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,656,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,044,951. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $44.99.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Slack Technologies’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WORK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Slack Technologies by 881.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

