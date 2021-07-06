Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Braskem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank lowered Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Braskem in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Braskem from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSE BAK opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.11. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.18 and a beta of 1.60. Braskem has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $24.11.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Braskem will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAK. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the first quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Braskem by 225.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Braskem by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Braskem by 107.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Braskem

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

