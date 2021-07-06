Bridge Mutual (BMI) Price Tops $0.65 on Major Exchanges

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 6th. Bridge Mutual has a market capitalization of $34.34 million and $111,446.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001926 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00046151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00133235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00165766 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,916.02 or 1.00092253 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.92 or 0.00947080 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Coin Profile

Bridge Mutual was first traded on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,615,204 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Bridge Mutual

