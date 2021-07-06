Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.97. Bridgeline Digital shares last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 138,050,378 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $57.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 52.74% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Bridgeline Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bridgeline Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bridgeline Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Bridgeline Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bridgeline Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

