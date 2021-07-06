Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Trading 3.4% Higher

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) shares traded up 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $154.12 and last traded at $153.87. 12,406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 469,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.79.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.50.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,550.43 and a beta of 0.85.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $390.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.00 million. Research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $494,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,920,808.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $818,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,505,132.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,475. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.