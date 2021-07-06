Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BCOV shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 70,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Brightcove by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Brightcove by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 336,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 46,349 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Brightcove by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brightcove stock opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. Brightcove has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $25.26. The firm has a market cap of $574.17 million, a P/E ratio of 83.71, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.33.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Brightcove had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Brightcove will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.