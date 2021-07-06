Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.67.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on BCOV shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 70,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Brightcove by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Brightcove by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 336,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 46,349 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Brightcove by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Brightcove had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Brightcove will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Brightcove Company Profile
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.
