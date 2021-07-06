Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,461 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Brighthouse Financial worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 35,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $45.39 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.22.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BHF. Citigroup raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

