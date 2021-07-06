Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.37.

EAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $60.62 on Tuesday. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $20.72 and a 52-week high of $78.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3,044.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.39.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $7,266,555.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,920,120.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $97,060.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,189.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,303 shares of company stock worth $9,903,460. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 5,912.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,094,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,124 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,497,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Brinker International by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,148,000 after acquiring an additional 534,823 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,715,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,258,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.