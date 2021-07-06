British American Tobacco p.l.c. Announces Dividend of GBX 53.90 (LON:BATS)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.70) per share on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 2,824.50 ($36.90) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,777.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,127.50 ($40.86). The firm has a market capitalization of £64.81 billion and a PE ratio of 10.14.

In related news, insider Jack Bowles sold 11,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,802 ($36.61), for a total value of £320,380.68 ($418,579.41). Insiders bought a total of 17 shares of company stock worth $46,590 in the last ninety days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BATS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

