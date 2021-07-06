Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 813,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 251,069 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Brixmor Property Group worth $16,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,107,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,511 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,086,000 after acquiring an additional 13,710 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,212,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,861 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,985,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,620,000 after purchasing an additional 44,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $59,621,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,400. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRX opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.77. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

