Brokerages Anticipate Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to Announce $6.31 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to post $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.55. Anthem posted earnings per share of $9.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year earnings of $25.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.67 to $25.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $28.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.87 to $29.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.79.

In related news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total transaction of $515,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swarthmore Group Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem by 1,157.9% in the 1st quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 27,709 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its holdings in Anthem by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 222,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,754,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Anthem by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Anthem by 372.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,883,000 after purchasing an additional 335,963 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $387.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.89. Anthem has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

