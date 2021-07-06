Brokerages Anticipate Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to Announce $3.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will report earnings of $3.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.09. Costco Wholesale reported earnings per share of $3.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year earnings of $10.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $11.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $398.86. 2,011,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,274. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $401.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,730 shares of company stock valued at $5,277,679 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

