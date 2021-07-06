Brokerages Anticipate Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to announce earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.49. Holly Energy Partners posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.52 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 42.24%. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on HEP. Raymond James lifted their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.11. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $23.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 6.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,103,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,638,000 after purchasing an additional 350,143 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 83.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,139,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,993,000 after buying an additional 1,423,440 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,623,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,053,000 after buying an additional 95,451 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 331.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,445,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,621,000 after buying an additional 1,110,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 1,380.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 501,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after buying an additional 467,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

