Brokerages Anticipate HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.35. HubSpot posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.92.

In related news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total transaction of $1,246,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,123 shares in the company, valued at $27,896,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total value of $4,118,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,075,495.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,499 shares of company stock valued at $22,787,446. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 44.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot stock traded up $10.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $602.07. The stock had a trading volume of 352,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,390. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $205.07 and a 12 month high of $616.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $527.61. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.04 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

