Brokerages Anticipate Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.90 Billion

Equities analysts expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to announce sales of $16.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.09 billion and the lowest is $16.77 billion. Lockheed Martin posted sales of $16.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year sales of $68.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.94 billion to $68.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $70.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.50 billion to $71.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.57.

LMT opened at $381.49 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $402.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $106.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

