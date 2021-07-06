Brokerages Anticipate Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.24 Million

Analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) will report $66.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.00 million. Ping Identity reported sales of $58.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year sales of $268.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $261.05 million to $272.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $302.33 million, with estimates ranging from $292.65 million to $312.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $68.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.83 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PING. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

In other news, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $142,500,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $135,628,846.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,748,985 shares of company stock worth $278,177,396. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ping Identity by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 1st quarter worth about $9,441,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Ping Identity by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,761,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,963,000 after buying an additional 510,111 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth $1,535,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity stock opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -79.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

