Brokerages Anticipate Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.13 Million

Equities analysts expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to announce sales of $53.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.96 million. Puma Biotechnology reported sales of $70.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year sales of $271.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $264.90 million to $276.74 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $259.58 million, with estimates ranging from $231.50 million to $303.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.55 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 318.22% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The business’s revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $147,149.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,149.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 17,374 shares of company stock worth $191,979 over the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 679.0% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 428,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 373,653 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 258.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 359,715 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $2,204,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 6.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,626,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,251,000 after purchasing an additional 210,634 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 933.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 175,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 158,294 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBYI stock opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.16. Puma Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $355.99 million, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

