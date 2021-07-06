Brokerages Anticipate The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) will report $1.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Hershey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the lowest is $1.34. The Hershey reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full year earnings of $6.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $6.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Hershey.

Get The Hershey alerts:

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

NYSE:HSY opened at $174.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.56. The Hershey has a 12-month low of $125.89 and a 12-month high of $175.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,542,252.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,782 shares of company stock valued at $3,392,091 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Hershey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,835,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,543,000 after buying an additional 25,916 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,091,000 after acquiring an additional 741,318 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,678,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,520,000 after acquiring an additional 72,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $220,190,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,195,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hershey (HSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.