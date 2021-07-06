Brokerages Anticipate The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) to Announce -$0.13 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) will report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). The Lovesac posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Lovesac will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Lovesac.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The company had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The Lovesac’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

In other news, CFO Donna Dellomo sold 3,275 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $262,131.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,843,080.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,127 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Lovesac by 10,321.5% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 17,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 17,753 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Lovesac by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 28,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Lovesac by 323.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 82,729 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of The Lovesac by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $74.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.59. The Lovesac has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $95.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.48.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

