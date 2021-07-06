Brokerages Anticipate Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to announce sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. Under Armour reported sales of $707.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year sales of $5.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS.

UAA has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 39.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.15.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

