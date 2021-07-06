Brokerages Expect Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.28. Harley-Davidson reported earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 291.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

