Brokerages Expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to Announce $3.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to post earnings per share of $3.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.75. HCA Healthcare posted earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 111.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $14.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.65 to $14.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $15.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.52 to $15.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,978.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,672 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.55, for a total value of $1,592,323.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,616,278.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 347,950 shares of company stock valued at $69,846,314. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA opened at $214.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The stock has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.35. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $92.06 and a twelve month high of $217.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

