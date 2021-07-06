Brokerages Expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to Post $0.44 EPS

Analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will report $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.43. Healthcare Trust of America posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HTA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

NYSE:HTA opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.62 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $29.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTA. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.1% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

