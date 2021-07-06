Brokerages Expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to Post $0.44 EPS

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will report $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.43. Healthcare Trust of America posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HTA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

NYSE:HTA opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.62 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $29.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTA. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.1% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Trust of America (HTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.