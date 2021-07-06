Brokerages Expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.60 Billion

Brokerages expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to report sales of $59.60 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for McKesson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.04 billion and the highest is $60.30 billion. McKesson posted sales of $55.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year sales of $249.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $248.92 billion to $250.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $259.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $255.58 billion to $263.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.18.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $192.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson has a 52 week low of $139.76 and a 52 week high of $204.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,219.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total value of $87,043.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,384.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,510 shares of company stock worth $3,839,054. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in McKesson by 539.2% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in McKesson by 74.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,318,000 after purchasing an additional 313,020 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in McKesson by 14.5% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 734.1% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 14,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in McKesson by 15.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

