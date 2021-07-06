Brokerages Expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $116.72 Million

Analysts expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to announce sales of $116.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.14 million to $117.30 million. NBT Bancorp reported sales of $115.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year sales of $467.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $466.20 million to $469.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $472.82 million, with estimates ranging from $472.70 million to $472.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $116.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.78 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other NBT Bancorp news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $307,678.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 687.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBTB stock opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.36. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $42.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.57%.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

