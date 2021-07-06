Brokerages Expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.68 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will report sales of $8.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.56 billion and the highest is $8.78 billion. Northrop Grumman posted sales of $8.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year sales of $35.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.49 billion to $35.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $37.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.09 billion to $38.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.00.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $369.20 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $379.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $367.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,146,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Searle & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 6,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

