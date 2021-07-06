Brokerages Expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) will post $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $996.73 million to $1.04 billion. Perrigo posted sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year sales of $4.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Perrigo by 25.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Perrigo by 104.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,523,000 after acquiring an additional 233,577 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $984,000. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Perrigo by 0.3% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,154,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,650,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter worth approximately $2,452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

PRGO stock opened at $46.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.59. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.10. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $58.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

