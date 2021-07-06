Brokerages Expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Will Announce Earnings of $4.33 Per Share

Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) will announce $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.82. The Home Depot posted earnings per share of $4.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full year earnings of $14.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.19 to $15.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $14.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.91 to $15.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Home Depot.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 5,575.49%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.65.

Shares of HD stock opened at $322.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $343.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $317.74. The Home Depot has a 52 week low of $246.22 and a 52 week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $61,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Earnings History and Estimates for The Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

