Brokerages Expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.22 Billion

Equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will announce sales of $3.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.27 billion and the lowest is $3.17 billion. W.W. Grainger reported sales of $2.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full-year sales of $12.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.82 billion to $13.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.27 billion to $14.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.24 EPS.

GWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.33.

GWW stock opened at $446.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $452.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $304.84 and a twelve month high of $479.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 112.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 132.4% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

