Brokerages Expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Zscaler posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.65.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $5,727,653.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.51, for a total value of $1,543,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,166,802.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,971 shares of company stock valued at $31,228,072 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth $149,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 430.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 17,110 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Zscaler by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZS traded up $7.87 on Tuesday, hitting $222.65. 103,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.45 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $112.50 and a 12 month high of $230.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

