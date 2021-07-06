Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$63.61. Brookfield Asset Management shares last traded at C$63.05, with a volume of 343,351 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$69.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$59.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.99.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.