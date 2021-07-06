Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 156,495 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,663,900 shares.The stock last traded at $18.92 and had previously closed at $19.03.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BPY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 36.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 18,582 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $3,837,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $18,706,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $37,768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPY)

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.