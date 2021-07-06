Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:RA)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

NYSE:RA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.20. 296,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,935. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.85. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.