Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:RA)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.
NYSE:RA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.20. 296,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,935. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.85. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70.
About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund
