Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$48.44. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at C$47.80, with a volume of 85,487 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BEP.UN. CSFB upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$50.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$49.94.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.14 billion and a PE ratio of -45.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -118.48%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

