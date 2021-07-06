Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 1,290,886 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,474,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290,886 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 2.08% of Zynga worth $229,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zynga by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZNGA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.07. The stock had a trading volume of 558,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,340,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.53. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.65 and a beta of 0.09.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.82 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZNGA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

In other Zynga news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,009,303 shares in the company, valued at $10,648,146.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 12,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $138,633.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 288,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 654,093 shares of company stock valued at $6,797,279 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

