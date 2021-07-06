Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 14,120 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,580,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,120 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 2.59% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $270,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $818,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,505,132.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $494,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,920,808.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,475. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded up $5.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.87. 12,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.49. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.86 and a twelve month high of $182.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,550.43 and a beta of 0.85.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $390.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.00 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

